Soon request & get product quotes from businesses in Instagram

Many businesses are finding Facebook and Instagram ads that open to a WhatsApp chat the best way to get discovered by new customers and have a conversation.



"To make it easier to create these ads, starting soon, we'll make it possible to create the full ad directly from the WhatsApp Business app. This will make it faster for small businesses looking to find new customers and grow," said Meta.



The company also announced to bring WhatsApp to Inbox for businesses, starting with a small test.



WhatsApp in Inbox will save businesses time and increase productivity, said Meta.