Twitter bans over 44K accounts for policy violations in India

Twitter, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 582 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms, and took action on just 20 of those URLS.



It is in stark difference from the earlier period (August 26 and September 25) when Twitter received 157 complaints from users in India and took action on 129 of those URLS.



In its new report, Twitter said that it processed 61 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. "These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent," said Twitter.



"We overturned none of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. All accounts remain suspended. We also received 12 requests related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period," said the company.