WhatsApp banned over 2 million bad accounts in India in December

Meta-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday said that it has banned 2,079,000 accounts in India in the month of December in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021.



The company said that it also received 528 grievance reports in the same month from the country and took action on 24 of those.



"In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we have published our seventh monthly report for the month of December," a WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement.



"As captured in the latest monthly report, WhatsApp banned over 2 million accounts in the month of December," the spokesperson added.