YouTube offers more ways to creators to make money on Shorts

YouTube is going to make its short-form video app Shorts part of its partner programme that will help millions of creators get a share of the ad money generated in Shorts.



YouTube is also making it easier for creators, who don't qualify for the partner programme, make money via tips, subscriptions and merchandise sales, reports The Verge.



The aim is to offer better monetisation options than its Chinese rival TikTok and bring more creators back on Shorts.



To date, YouTube has monetised Shorts via creator funds, shopping and tips.

YouTube last year announced a $100 million fund to begin paying creators who use Shorts.