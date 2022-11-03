Zuckerberg announces Communities, 32-person video calling on WhatsApp

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced 'Communities on WhatsApp' along with several new features like 32-person video calling, in-chat polls and groups with up to 1,024 users which will be helpful for groups along with Communities.



Zuckerberg announced that 'Communities on WhatsApp' will start rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone over the next few months.



"Today we're launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We're also rolling out polls and 32 person video calling too. All secured by end to end encryption so your messages stay private," said the Meta CEO.