11 ISL clubs write to lawyers to bring existential crisis to SC's notice

Eleven Indian Super League (ISL) clubs on Thursday appealed to the two amici curiae assisting the Supreme Court in a pending case to highlight the crisis they face because of uncertainty over the league’s future, stressing the need for an early judgment.

The clubs sent their letter a day before the matter is scheduled for hearing on Friday. Earlier this week, amici curiae Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Samar Bansal had mentioned the case before the Court, which then fixed it for 22 August.

"Given that football clubs (across entire pyramid), their players, employees, and stakeholders are the most directly and immediately affected by the current standstill in Indian football, we have no option but to approach your good selves, as officers of the Hon'ble Court, to humbly request that our concerns be placed before the Ld. Bench," the clubs wrote.

They emphasised the "urgency of pronouncing judgment at the earliest, given football calendar is at a standstill across pyramid; any consequential directions flowing from the judgment be directed to be completed in a time-bound (15–30 days), to restore certainty at the earliest."

The letter further requested that if proceedings continue beyond 22 August, steps related to organising the league and associated operations be allowed and expedited, to ensure a longer-term solution is reached without further delay. The clubs clarified that they are not parties to the case.

The signatories include Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, Punjab FC, NorthEast United FC, Mumbai City FC, and Mohammedan Sporting.