11 ISL clubs write to lawyers to bring existential crisis to SC's notice
These same clubs had earlier warned the AIFF that they could be forced to shut down due to the prevailing uncertainty over the ISL
Eleven Indian Super League (ISL) clubs on Thursday appealed to the two amici curiae assisting the Supreme Court in a pending case to highlight the crisis they face because of uncertainty over the league’s future, stressing the need for an early judgment.
The clubs sent their letter a day before the matter is scheduled for hearing on Friday. Earlier this week, amici curiae Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Samar Bansal had mentioned the case before the Court, which then fixed it for 22 August.
"Given that football clubs (across entire pyramid), their players, employees, and stakeholders are the most directly and immediately affected by the current standstill in Indian football, we have no option but to approach your good selves, as officers of the Hon'ble Court, to humbly request that our concerns be placed before the Ld. Bench," the clubs wrote.
They emphasised the "urgency of pronouncing judgment at the earliest, given football calendar is at a standstill across pyramid; any consequential directions flowing from the judgment be directed to be completed in a time-bound (15–30 days), to restore certainty at the earliest."
The letter further requested that if proceedings continue beyond 22 August, steps related to organising the league and associated operations be allowed and expedited, to ensure a longer-term solution is reached without further delay. The clubs clarified that they are not parties to the case.
The signatories include Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, Punjab FC, NorthEast United FC, Mumbai City FC, and Mohammedan Sporting.
These same 11 clubs had earlier warned the All India Football Federation (AIFF) that they could be forced to shut down due to the prevailing uncertainty over the ISL.
The crisis emerged after Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the league’s organiser and AIFF’s commercial partner, announced on 11 July that the 2025–26 season would be put "on hold" pending clarity on the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA). As a result, at least three clubs have halted first-team operations or suspended player and staff salaries.
The MRA, signed in 2010, is set to expire on 8 December. Under the agreement, AIFF receives Rs 50 crore annually from FSDL.
In their letter, the clubs warned that the absence of clarity has already cut revenues and put survival at risk, threatening the livelihoods of thousands in the football ecosystem, from players and staff to service providers. "Even one season's disruption would erode the trust of fans, sponsors, investors, and international federations, undoing more than a decade's progress," they said.
The clubs pointed out that they have collectively invested heavily in youth academies, training centres, stadium infrastructure, and professional squads, helping build a stronger footballing system. "The ISL now sustains the majority of professional football players in India, providing more than 400 full-time player contracts annually, besides developmental pathways for youth and grassroots players."
They stressed that professional leagues require long-term planning, including broadcast deals, sponsorship agreements, player registrations, and logistics, all of which typically need six to eight weeks of advance certainty. Delays, they cautioned, could cause "irreparable harm" to the sport’s ecosystem.
The clubs warned that the cancellation of even one season would have "catastrophic and irreversible" effects across Indian football, hurting not just ISL players and staff but also the I-League, lower divisions, grassroots academies, and other competitions that depend on the stability of the top tier.
Current deadlock
The clubs also linked the situation to a "verbal stay/injunction" from 30 April, which they said prevents discussions on the renewal of the MRA. "This has created an anomalous situation where no resolution or forward planning for the 2025–26 season and beyond can take place," they wrote.
Without clarity beyond 8 December, when FSDL’s term ends, less than a quarter of the upcoming season would have been completed, leaving the entire football structure in limbo. The clubs added that sponsors have already pulled out, and no commercial partner is likely to commit resources under an interim or short-term arrangement given the scale of running the ISL.
They concluded by urging that the proceedings be fast-tracked, saying only a clear decision can provide the certainty required for broadcast rights, sponsorships, and long-term investments that underpin the league.
With PTI inputs
