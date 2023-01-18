1st ODI: Shubman Gill's magnificent double century propels India to massive 349/8 against NZ

Gill could have been out to off-spin of Michael Bracewell if captain Tom Latham hadn't missed catching and stumping chance in the 19th over. On the fifth ball of the over, he got to his fifty in style with a slog-sweep dispatched over deep mid-wicket for six.



But he was losing partners from the other end as Santner, the left-arm spinner, went past Virat Kohli's outside edge, getting enough turn to hit the top of his off stump in the 16th over. Four overs later, Ishan Kishan, playing for the first time since slamming 210 against Bangladesh, edged a short of length delivery straight to the keeper off Ferguson.



Gill found a partner in Suryakumar Yadav, who produced exquisite timing in his punch, drive, flick against pacers while sweeping against Bracewell to collect four boundaries. The young opener clipped and drove well against Tickner and Daryl Mitchell for boundaries before pouncing on a short ball from Santner by pulling over mid-wicket for a one-bounce four.



Mitchell broke the 65-run partnership by having Suryakumar to drive on the up and chipping straight to a leaping cover fielder in the 29th over. Gill raced to 99 by using depth of crease to pull Santner off the backfoot over mid-wicket for six, before getting to his third ODI century in 87 balls.



Gill continued to use his feet for driving against spinners while whipping and pulling off pacers with disdain. He was given a reprieve in the 38th over when Shipley couldn't hold on to a sharp caught and bowled chance. Gill rubbed salt on the wound with a quality off-drive for a four on the very next ball.



His superb show against spinners continued when he pulled Santner off backfoot over mid-wicket for six and then reached his 150 by dancing down the pitch to swing Bracewell over wide long-on with the turn for a humongous maximum.