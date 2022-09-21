1st T20I: We did not bowl well, 200 was a good score to defend, says Rohit Sharma

Skipper Rohit Sharma pointed out the poor efforts by his bowlers and fielders as the reasons for India's four-wicket defeat to World Champions Australia in the opening T20I match of the three-match series in Mohali on Tuesday.

Though the batters did well, especially Hardik Pandya (71 not out), who made a late charge with three sixes off the last three deliveries of the innings, K.L Rahul (55) and Suryakumar Yadav (46), which helped the host reach 208/6 in 20 overs -- their highest score in a T20 against Australia.

But the visitors chased the target easily, thanks to Cameron Green (61 off 30), a 35 of 24 by Steve Smith and a 45 not out by Matthew Wade as they reached 211/6 in 19.2 overs.