1st T20I: We did not bowl well, 200 was a good score to defend, says Rohit Sharma
Skipper Rohit Sharma pointed out the poor efforts by his bowlers and fielders as the reasons for India's four-wicket defeat to World Champions Australia in the opening T20I match of the three-match series in Mohali on Tuesday.
Though the batters did well, especially Hardik Pandya (71 not out), who made a late charge with three sixes off the last three deliveries of the innings, K.L Rahul (55) and Suryakumar Yadav (46), which helped the host reach 208/6 in 20 overs -- their highest score in a T20 against Australia.
But the visitors chased the target easily, thanks to Cameron Green (61 off 30), a 35 of 24 by Steve Smith and a 45 not out by Matthew Wade as they reached 211/6 in 19.2 overs.
Rohit said, his bowlers did not bowl well despite defending a big total.
"I don't think we bowled that well. 200 is a good score to defend and at the same time, we didn't take our chances on the field. That's about it," Rohit Sharma said during the post-match ceremony at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.
Rohit said it was all a matter of taking one wicket --between Wade and Tim David (18 off -- to seal victory in the match.
"For us, it was just about that one wicket between Wade and Tim David. And we were not able to do that. I think they got a 60-odd partnership in 32 balls, which was a turning point from their perspective," said Rohit.
The India skipper the defeat makes the match a great opportunity to understand what went wrong and where the team faltered.
"I think we batted brilliantly to get to that score. It was a great game for us to understand where we went wrong and what we can do better in the next game," he said.
Jasprit Bumrah was a surprise omission from India's playing XI for the first T20I against Australia but since he is coming back from an injury, Hardik Pandya said the team will not put too much pressure on the premier fast bowler.
Bumrah, who did not play the Asia Cup due to a back injury, has been named in the T20 World Cup squad and the preceding series against Australia and South Africa.
He was missed badly in the series opener against Australia on Tuesday as the visitors chased down 209 rather comfortably. Barring Axar Patel, all bowlers leaked more than 11 runs per over.
"We all know what he brings to the table and how important he is for us. There will be concerns here and there (about bowling) which is fine. We got to trust our boys. These are the best 15 in the country and that is why they are there in the squad.