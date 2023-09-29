2024 Olympics: Why France ban veiled athletes

IOC: Hijab is allowed in the Olympic Village

In response to a set of questions from DW, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated that athletes are only subject to the rules of their sporting federations at the Olympic Games.

"For sporting competitions at Paris 2024, the wearing of the hijab is dependent on the competition regulations set by the relevant International Federation (IF). In the Olympic Village, athletes are free to wear the Hijab at any time," an IOC spokesperson wrote.

For their part, the French sports ministry told DW: "In order to apply this constitutional principle, members of the French teams cannot express their opinions and religious beliefs. Thus, one cannot wear the veil (or any other accessory or outfit demonstrating religious affiliation) when representing France in a national or international sporting competition."

Paris 2024 organizers told DW that rules concerning the wearing of the hijab in French sport extended "far beyond" their jurisdiction, adding: "Our responsibility is to welcome athletes from around the world in the best possible conditions."