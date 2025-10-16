2030 CWG coming to Ahmedabad, cool — but India has BTDT before

Come 26 November, the general assembly of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow will give its seal of approval to Ahmedabad as host of the 2030 Games — which is pretty much a formality. The executive board of the Games recommended the largest city of Gujarat as host on 15 October, Wednesday, which is being seen as a prelude to India hosting the 2036 Olympics (provided we realises those ambitions).

Those in the know, however, feel that there is a gulf of difference between hosting the CWG — seen as a legacy of British colonialism that is losing relevance with every passing edition — and the ‘greatest show on earth’.

Incidentally, Ahmedabad and Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, were the only two interested candidates for the 2030 CWG event, and India’s willingness to host the centenary edition will certainly take a big load off the apex body.

A look at how two recent editions had to be juggled around will explain why. The 2022 edition was originally scheduled to be held in Durban, South Africa — before they pulled out due to financial constraints, forcing Birmingham to step in as a late replacement. The build-up to the 2026 CWG saw even more hiccups: it was originally scheduled to be held in Victoria, Australia — before they withdrew, leaving Glasgow (hosts of the 2014 Games) to ride in to the rescue.