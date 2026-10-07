2036 Olympics: Tough scrutiny awaits India with six other candidate cities

Ahmedabad faces six rival bids as India pursues hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics.

Qatar, South Africa, Germany, Hungary, Türkiye and South Korea are among the potential contenders.

India faces questions over sporting credentials and infrastructure as the IOC moves towards selecting a host in 2029.

A tough test of credentials awaits India, as its bid centred on Ahmedabad faces competition from six other countries seeking to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday, 6 October named seven countries currently in discussions over hosting the Games: India, Qatar, South Africa, Germany, Hungary, Türkiye and South Korea.

Germany and South Korea have previously hosted the Olympics, while Qatar has established itself as a credible host of major sporting events, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2006 Asian Games. The Gulf nation has already secured the rights to host the Asian Games for a second time in 2030 — the same year Ahmedabad is scheduled to host India’s second edition of the Commonwealth Games.

“Wherever the Games take place, one thing must never change: athletes have to be at the heart of everything we do,” IOC president Kirsty Coventry said in a statement. “That is why, for every future host, delivering the best possible experience for the athletes must always be the starting point,” added the former Olympic gold medallist swimmer from Zimbabwe.

In a significant change to the host-selection process, the IOC has outlined a new timeline, with a shortlist of interested parties expected in March 2027, preferred hosts to be identified in 2028 and the final decision scheduled for mid-2029. Other interested parties have until 31 October to express an interest in hosting the Games.

Reacting to the IOC’s announcement, Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha said: “We are deeply honoured by the IOC’s recognition of India’s vision and aspirations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036 and proud to be part of an exceptional group of potential hosts for future editions of the Games.