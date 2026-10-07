2036 Olympics: Tough scrutiny awaits India with six other candidate cities
Ahmedabad faces six rival bids as India seeks to overcome questions over sporting credentials and infrastructure
Ahmedabad faces six rival bids as India pursues hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics.
Qatar, South Africa, Germany, Hungary, Türkiye and South Korea are among the potential contenders.
India faces questions over sporting credentials and infrastructure as the IOC moves towards selecting a host in 2029.
A tough test of credentials awaits India, as its bid centred on Ahmedabad faces competition from six other countries seeking to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday, 6 October named seven countries currently in discussions over hosting the Games: India, Qatar, South Africa, Germany, Hungary, Türkiye and South Korea.
Germany and South Korea have previously hosted the Olympics, while Qatar has established itself as a credible host of major sporting events, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2006 Asian Games. The Gulf nation has already secured the rights to host the Asian Games for a second time in 2030 — the same year Ahmedabad is scheduled to host India’s second edition of the Commonwealth Games.
“Wherever the Games take place, one thing must never change: athletes have to be at the heart of everything we do,” IOC president Kirsty Coventry said in a statement. “That is why, for every future host, delivering the best possible experience for the athletes must always be the starting point,” added the former Olympic gold medallist swimmer from Zimbabwe.
In a significant change to the host-selection process, the IOC has outlined a new timeline, with a shortlist of interested parties expected in March 2027, preferred hosts to be identified in 2028 and the final decision scheduled for mid-2029. Other interested parties have until 31 October to express an interest in hosting the Games.
Reacting to the IOC’s announcement, Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha said: “We are deeply honoured by the IOC’s recognition of India’s vision and aspirations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036 and proud to be part of an exceptional group of potential hosts for future editions of the Games.
“As we develop our vision for 2036, we want to create a Games that reflects the confidence of a young, dynamic and rising India, while contributing to the Olympic and Paralympic Movements’ ambition to reach new generations, new communities and new horizons around the world. We look forward to continuing our exchange with the IOC and to presenting our ambition to the Future Host Commission for the first time at the end of October,” the iconic athlete-turned-administrator said.
India has hosted the Asian Games twice — in 1951, when the inaugural edition was held in New Delhi, and in 1982. The last major multi-discipline sporting event hosted by the country was the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.
India’s Olympic ambitions are centred on Ahmedabad, a city that has yet to establish a comparable track record of hosting major international multi-sport events. The city, however, boasts the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium by seating capacity, which has featured in plans for the proposed Olympic project. The broader vision envisages using Ahmedabad and adjoining cities to stage events across a network of venues.
One of India’s biggest challenges, apart from addressing persistent concerns over doping violations among athletes, will be to make a substantial leap in sporting performance and establish itself as a global sporting power. If awarded the Games, India would be under pressure to finish among the top 10 nations in the medals tally, an ambition that would require sustained investment in athlete development, coaching, sports science and infrastructure.
India began laying the groundwork for its Olympic ambitions by hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023. However, the country will need to make a compelling case to overcome competition from countries with stronger Olympic records, established sporting infrastructure and experience in delivering major international events.
An Olympics in Qatar would almost certainly require a departure from the traditional July-August schedule because of the Gulf’s extreme summer heat. Qatar’s experience in staging the FIFA World Cup in 2022, which was shifted to November and December, could strengthen its case, although the logistical demands of hosting the Olympics would be considerably different.
Germany, meanwhile, has selected Munich as its candidate city following a vote by the German National Olympic Committee in September. A Games in Germany in 2036 would coincide with the centenary of the controversial 1936 Berlin Olympics, held under Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime. The historical association could add political and symbolic significance to the country’s candidature.
South Africa, which hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 1995 Rugby World Cup, has never hosted an Olympic Games. Its bid could offer the opportunity for Africa to stage the world’s biggest multi-sport event for the first time.
Turkish Olympic officials, meanwhile, will hope to improve on their previous attempt to host the Summer Games. Istanbul finished second to Tokyo in the contest for the 2020 Olympics, which were eventually held in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 2028 Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, followed by Brisbane in 2032. With the IOC’s deadline for expressing interest in hosting the 2036 edition set for 31 October, the field could yet change before the selection process moves into its next phase.