2nd T20I: Rohit was simply brilliant, say Karthik and Finch after India skipper blasts 46 off 20 balls

India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who carted Daniel Sams for 10 runs in two deliveries of the last over to help India to a six-wicket win against Australia in a truncated eight-over-a-side match, hailed skipper Rohit Sharma for his brilliant innings that helped India level the series 1-1.

Sharma struck a scintillating 20-ball 46 not out that made up for the 2 hours and 30 minutes delayed start as he led from the front, blasting four boundaries and four sixes as India survived a brilliant spell by Adam Zampa (3-16) as the hosts romped to a six-wicket win with four balls to spare.

Though Karthik sealed victory with nine runs needed off the eighth and final over, the 37-year-old veteran from Tamil Nadu said Rohit Sharma's innings was the better one and set up the victory. Chasing Australia's 90/5, India scored 92/4 in 7.2 overs to win by six wickets.