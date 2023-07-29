3 wushu players from Arunachal bound for World University Games in China handed 'stapled visas', held back

Three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, who were to take part in the World University Games beginning on Friday, July 28, in Chengdu, were issued 'stapled visas' by the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, which led to the entire team being held back while the players from other sports left the country.

Eight wushu players and four team officials were to travel to China from the IGI airport here in the wee hours of Thursday (1am), but all of them have now been told to stay put by the government. Three of the players, Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu, are from Arunachal Pradesh.

A Wushu Association of India official said unlike other multi-sport events like the Asian Games or Olympics, the accreditation of the players and officials for the World University Games is to be collected at the venue and they needed to apply for visas.