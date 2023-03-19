43-year-old Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Indian Wells champion

"I've been, over the years, coming here and seeing all these guys win for so many years. I'm really happy that Matt and I were able to do this and get this title here.



"It's been some tough matches, close matches. Today we played against one of the best teams out there. Really happy that we got the trophy."



Bopanna thus surpassed Daniel Nestor of Canada, who had claimed the 2015 Cincinnati Masters to become the oldest champion at the age of 42.



"I spoke to Danny Nestor and I told him sorry I'm going to beat his record," he joked. "Winning the title, that stays with me, so really happy with that."