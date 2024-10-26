A birdie in hand, an eagle in the bush: the many mysteries of golf

The ever effervescent P.G. Wodehouse once said that golf, like measles, should be caught young as it builds character. For it takes a strong character to hit the ball on to the wrong fairway and yell 'FORE!' instead of 'F--K'!

Unfortunately, I missed the bus on that one and discovered the game quite late in life, which goes some way in explaining my many failings. I have been playing golf for the last fifteen years now, give or take a year or two when I ran out of balls.

The word 'playing', however, should not be taken literally but as a figure of speech, denoting intention rather than accomplishment. As in: going shopping without actually buying anything, or going fishing without catching any fish, or going electioneering without winning any seats, or, as as in the case of Joe Biden, speaking without saying anything.

So has it been for me. According to my life-caddy Neerja, who accompanies me to the golf course to ensure that I don't do any bodily harm to myself with my wild swings, I spend roughly 10 per cent of the time on the fairway, the rest of the time being spent in the bushes looking for — you got it — my balls.

I'm a human compass: it doesn't matter in which direction I aim to drive the ball — it always goes north, usually causing some minor damage. Once I almost decapitated two tourists at the Naldehra course in Shimla, and I've clobbered my good friend Yatish Sood so many times that he now goes off to his lovely retreat in Kangra whenever I'm slotted for a game.

The flag on the greens is lowered to half-mast whenever I'm playing. The informal economy of the Naldehra Golf Club, which is surrounded by dense forests, ravines and gullies, is largely dependent on me: I usually lose ten balls every time I stride on to the fairways, these are retrieved by the caddies at night, and sold back to me the next day at heavily inflated prices. I am proud to have created the circular economy which economists have been striving for for so long!