Afghanistan move to fourth in ODI rankings after big win over Bangladesh

Afghanistan's openers got off to a terrific start, displaying good form and picking boundaries right from the start of their innings. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (106 not out) and Riaz Hassan (35) added 57 runs in the first 10 overs and continued to carry on the momentum forward on Monday night.



Bangladesh knew they needed to do something special to defend the total, so they brought in the spinners early. Although the plan didn't work at the start, Shakib Al Hasan managed to break the 79-run opening partnership in the 16th over, stumping out Riaz Hassan for 35.



Gurbaz was joined in the middle by Rahmat Shah, and the two continued to play sensibly, laying the foundation for an easy run chase. Gurbaz, who was lucky to get three lifelines, made full use of the reprieves as he got to his third ODI century.



Both the batters approached the target with the right mindset and picked boundaries at the right time. While Gurbaz slowly approached his third century, the handy knock of 67-ball 47 from Rahmat Shah came to an end in the 36th over when Mehidy Hasan Miraz got the better of him.