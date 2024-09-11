AFG vs NZ Test: Noida venue fiasco leaves the BCCI red-faced by default

From being on the verge of making history as the venue to host the first-ever Afghanistan versus New Zealand Test, the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida near Delhi now looks set to be blacklisted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). In the bargain, it has left the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), one of the biggest benefactors of Afghanistan cricket, rather embarrassed.

The fate of the venue largely hinges on match referee Javagal Srinath’s report, and it’s a no-brainer that he was privy to some really embarrassing sights over last three days. While the first two days of the match were called off owing to poor outfield conditions and rain, the third day on Wednesday was a washout.

From the catering staff caught washing utensils in toilets to using table fans to dry patches of grass and moving dry turf from the practice area onto the field, Greater Noida Authority officials cut a sorry figure.

If that was not enough, the stadium management had reportedly requested Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) for a couple of super soppers, which they sent from their Meerut stadium for logistical purposes. Canopies normally used for weddings were used to cover the outfield and in the evening, when heavy rains began, stadium staff used tarpaulin as Delhi District Cricket Association authorities were rushing their outfield cover from Kotla.