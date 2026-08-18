After the heist on world No.1, Ayush Shetty wants to go deep in Worlds

When the draw for the BWF World Championship was out last week, the chatter was it had been unkind for Ayush Shetty – the great new Indian hope in men’s singles after Lakshya Sen. Now that he has scored a stunning upset over world No.1 and defending champion Shi Yu Qi in the opening round on Monday, expectations of the six feet four-inch top gun going deep into the tournament has started rising.

After a day’s rest, 21-year-old Ayush is scheduled to meet Dumindu Abeywickrama of Sri Lanka in Round of 32 next on Wednesday. A world No.20 who had been training under Sagar Chopda in Badminton Centre of Excellence of Bengaluru – under the mentorship of Dronacharya Vimal Kumar – he looks the odds-on favourite against the Lankan ranked way below in BWF rankings at No.87.

As Ayush became the toast of the showpiece after his heist on Monday evening, coach Chopda was ecstatic about the way his ward unleashed a deceptive net flick for the winning point. ‘’I am extremely happy the way Ayush played that last shot. I mean, to play that at that moment speaks volumes of his talent.’’