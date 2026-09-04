Is age fraud turning out to be Indian sport’s biggest endemic after doping?

It has been one of the worst-kept secrets in Indian sport, but a few recent high-profile instances of age fraud have once again raised questions about whether the problem has become endemic. The BCCI’s two-year ban on India Under-19 player Rohit Yadav, who was selected for the team’s series against Australia later this month, has stirred up a hornet’s nest all over again.

A leg-spinner who sought a transfer from Uttar Pradesh to Bengal, Rohit earned his India U-19 call-up after impressing at the junior level and claimed six wickets in the team’s last Youth Test against Sri Lanka U-19. He was subsequently selected for the series against Australia, but the BCCI’s ban, effective immediately, means a replacement will be named and Rohit’s dreams are dashed — for now.

Discrepancies in Rohit’s date of birth, revealed in his updated Aadhaar records during a verification by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials, set alarm bells ringing. The state association subsequently apprised the Indian board and sought necessary action.

When reached out for his comments, CAB secretary Bablu Koley said: “We had kept Rohit out of the state team as our officials tracked the discrepancies in his age proof in the Aadhar as well as digital birth certificate. He had a domicile issue as well and we have adopted a hard line against the menace of outstation and overage players plying their trade in local cricket. If a player is found to be overage in an international match, the BCCI would have been discredited too.”