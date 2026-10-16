Para Asian Games: Can India overhaul Hangzhou record of 111 medals?

India sends 168 athletes across 11 disciplines to the Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games, targeting a medal tally better than its record 111 in Hangzhou.

Sheetal Devi, Pramod Bhagat and boccia player Sachin Chamaria lead India's medal hopes.

Chamaria enters the Games after winning silver and bronze at the 2026 Cairo World Boccia Challenger.

With the Asian Games over, a 168-member Indian contingent, comprising 112 men and 56 women, is ready for the Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games in Japan, beginning today, 16 October. The onus will be on decorated shuttler Pramod Bhagat, archer Sheetal Devi and boccia player Sachin Chamaria, among others, to better India's record haul of 111 medals from Hangzhou in 2023.

Sheetal, the armless para archer, was one of India's standout performers three years ago, winning multiple gold medals as the country finished fifth with 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze medals. Javelin throwers Sumit Antil (F64: 73.29m) and Sundar Singh Gurjar (F46: 68.60m) also set world records.

Indian para badminton and para table tennis players, along with the men's blind football team, began their campaigns ahead of the opening ceremony. Pramod Bhagat and para table tennis star Bhavina Patel are India's flagbearers.

Of the athletes in the contingent, 47 are part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), 33 are Khelo India athletes (KIAs) and 61 are making their debuts. The Union sports ministry will hope India's para athletes can surpass the performance of their able-bodied counterparts at the Asian Games.

An outlay of Rs 80.22 crore was provided under the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC), while Rs 18.34 crore was invested through TOPS.