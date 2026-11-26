Aiyana Paes, 20, keen to play for India if eligibility rules change in future
Leander and Mahesh Bhupathi’s daughters show early promise on court to turn heads
The Bengal Tennis Association (BTA) courts in Kolkata witnessed an extra buzz over the last few days, marking Aiyana Paes’ professional debut on Indian soil. The 20-year-old daughter of tennis legend Leander Paes, partnering Arzan Khorakiwala as a wild-card entry in the HCL ITF W15 Kolkata, went down in the Round of 16 but not before pushing several games to deuce.
A British passport holder, Aiyana has been based in Barcelona for the past three years for training but hopes to represent India in the future.
“Hopefully, we can work something out and it’ll be amazing to play for India. As long as everything works out, then yes, for sure,” she told BTA media.
However, representing India would require a change in the government's dual-citizenship policy or the eligibility rules governing Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders in sport.
The pair went down 1-6, 2-6 to Onyu Choi of South Korea and Maria Pankratova of Russia, but Aiyana, who had her decorated father keeping a close eye on proceedings, felt they had put up a decent fight.
“I feel like we played well, but a lot of games went to deuce and it was tricky at the important points. Having my dad helps a lot. I learn a lot from him, apart from everything that he’s done. It’s a pleasure to have him with me, especially for doubles,” she said.
While pursuing her business studies online through Wharton, Aiyana, who spent her early years in Mumbai, says she shares a special bond with Kolkata, where Leander was born.
“It was fun,” she said, recalling her first experience of playing professional tennis in the city. “Cal’s (Kolkata) kind of become a second home now, so it was great playing with Arzan.”
While Aiyana cites Novak Djokovic as her idol for his mental strength, she credits Leander with keeping her focused on improving point by point rather than on match results.
Asked whether she ever crossed paths with Carlos Alcaraz during her three-year stay in Spain, she said: “Not with Alcaraz, but Carlos [my coach in Spain] is amazing. I was there for nearly three years, so it was great training with him during that time. I grew up playing on hard courts, but after moving to Spain, clay gradually became my favourite surface.”
The daughters of tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi appear to be following in their fathers’ footsteps, showing early promise in the sport. Saira Bhupathi, 14, won the girls’ U-14 title at the Fujairah Tennis Championships in the UAE last week, with her mother, Lara Dutta, sharing pictures of the achievement on her X handle.