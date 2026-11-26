The Bengal Tennis Association (BTA) courts in Kolkata witnessed an extra buzz over the last few days, marking Aiyana Paes’ professional debut on Indian soil. The 20-year-old daughter of tennis legend Leander Paes, partnering Arzan Khorakiwala as a wild-card entry in the HCL ITF W15 Kolkata, went down in the Round of 16 but not before pushing several games to deuce.

A British passport holder, Aiyana has been based in Barcelona for the past three years for training but hopes to represent India in the future.

“Hopefully, we can work something out and it’ll be amazing to play for India. As long as everything works out, then yes, for sure,” she told BTA media.

However, representing India would require a change in the government's dual-citizenship policy or the eligibility rules governing Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders in sport.

The pair went down 1-6, 2-6 to Onyu Choi of South Korea and Maria Pankratova of Russia, but Aiyana, who had her decorated father keeping a close eye on proceedings, felt they had put up a decent fight.

“I feel like we played well, but a lot of games went to deuce and it was tricky at the important points. Having my dad helps a lot. I learn a lot from him, apart from everything that he’s done. It’s a pleasure to have him with me, especially for doubles,” she said.