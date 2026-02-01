Alcaraz beats Djokovic to become youngest male player to complete career Grand Slam

Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday became the youngest male player to complete a career Grand Slam after defeating Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open, handing the Serbian his first defeat in a Melbourne Park title match.

The top-ranked Alcaraz recovered after dropping the opening set to beat the 38-year-old Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in a high-intensity contest lasting just over three hours.

At 22 years and 272 days, Alcaraz surpassed the previous mark set by Don Budge in 1938 to become the youngest player to win all four Grand Slam singles titles. The Australian Open title completed his set, adding to his earlier triumphs at Wimbledon, the French Open and the US Open.

Djokovic, chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title and an 11th Australian Open crown, started strongly but was gradually worn down by Alcaraz’s relentless defence and pace. The Spaniard converted five of his 16 break points, while Djokovic managed two from six chances.

After sealing victory, Alcaraz fell to the court before sharing a brief exchange at the net with Djokovic, who congratulated the new champion.