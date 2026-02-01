Alcaraz beats Djokovic to become youngest male player to complete career Grand Slam
22-year-old Spaniard wins Australian Open final in four sets, denies Djokovic a record 25th Grand Slam victory
Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday became the youngest male player to complete a career Grand Slam after defeating Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open, handing the Serbian his first defeat in a Melbourne Park title match.
The top-ranked Alcaraz recovered after dropping the opening set to beat the 38-year-old Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in a high-intensity contest lasting just over three hours.
At 22 years and 272 days, Alcaraz surpassed the previous mark set by Don Budge in 1938 to become the youngest player to win all four Grand Slam singles titles. The Australian Open title completed his set, adding to his earlier triumphs at Wimbledon, the French Open and the US Open.
Djokovic, chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title and an 11th Australian Open crown, started strongly but was gradually worn down by Alcaraz’s relentless defence and pace. The Spaniard converted five of his 16 break points, while Djokovic managed two from six chances.
After sealing victory, Alcaraz fell to the court before sharing a brief exchange at the net with Djokovic, who congratulated the new champion.
“Nobody knows how hard I’ve been working to get this trophy. I just chased this moment so much,” Alcaraz said during the presentation ceremony, paying tribute to his team after a challenging pre-season.
Djokovic praised his opponent’s achievement, calling it “historic” and “legendary”, and said it was fitting to hand the stage to the new champion.
Both players entered the final after gruelling five-set semifinal matches and displayed remarkable stamina, producing extended rallies and fierce baseline exchanges throughout the contest.
The victory gave Alcaraz his seventh major singles title and made him the ninth male player in tennis history to achieve a career Grand Slam, joining an elite list that includes Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
Djokovic’s bid for a 25th major has now been halted in recent tournaments by Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner, underlining the generational shift at the top of men’s tennis.
