Aman Sherawat: Paris Olympics' surprise medallist turned fall guy

The wrestling community of India was in for a rude jolt as wrestler Aman Sherawat, a surprise bronze medallist at the Paris Olympics, was slapped with a one-year ban by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday. The verdict, according to a media report, came on the back of his disqualification from the World Championship in Zagreb last September for being overweight.

A report in Times of India says the ban on 22-year-old Aman, the first instance of an Olympic medallist being suspended by the home federation in India, will rule him out of next year’s Asian Games in Japan. The Asiad 2026 will run from 19 September to 4 October while Aman’s ban period runs from 23 September to 22 September 2026. His entry will not be sent as Aman will not be allowed to appear for the trials.

The news of Aman being found overweight by 1.7 kg during the weigh-in ahead of the competition at the Worlds in men’s freestyle 57 kg generated negative publicity within the sport's global fraternity. Unlike the Vinesh Phogat saga, when the wrestler lost an Olympic medal for being merely 100 gm overweight in Paris, an excess of nearly two kg spoke of a lack of professionalism on Aman's part and the support staff of four coaches who accompanied the freestyle squad to Zagreb.