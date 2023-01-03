Amateur Rider's Club to host National Dressage competition for Asian Games selection

Shyam Mehta, president of Amateur Rider's Club, said, "This is the year's first dressage event at ARC which is happening under the aegis of FEI and EFI. We are going to witness India's best dressage horses and skilled riders in the competition. We are expecting a great level of competition between the participants in the event. The athletes will be eyeing Asian Games berth through this competition and we are going to witness high quality and skilled action performance by many young athletes."



ARC continues to adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols and guidelines issued by the authorities and governments for the safety of the players and organisers.