An expected call from Pujara, the Wall 2.0 of India's Test journey

The writing was always on the wall ever since Cheteshwar Pujara played his last Test in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. However, when news eventually came via his X handle — drafted with characteristic humility and on a slow news day for sports — a tinge of regret must have crept in among Indian fans.

Mind you, despite India coming back with heads held high after a 2-2 draw from England, the all-important number three position in the batting order still looks an unsettled one. 'Pujji', now 37 and slightly greying but still plundering runs in domestic cricket, could have had a last wistful look at the slot which he owned after Rahul Dravid’s departure for more than a decade but then, he was smart enough to know that winds of change are blowing in Indian cricket.

Barely a few days back, Ajinkya Rahane — Pujara’s erstwhile teammate and another rock in the middle order — gave a signal by stepping down from the Mumbai captaincy. Pujara, who made a quick mark in his first major series during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as a TV pundit, showed promise of a successful career behind the mic while the Indian think tank may do well to pick his brains as a batting consultant at least ahead of demanding overseas tours.