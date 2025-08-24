An expected call from Pujara, the Wall 2.0 of India's Test journey
Most successful no. 3 of the Test team since Rahul Dravid and a great ambassador of the game walks away from international cricket
The writing was always on the wall ever since Cheteshwar Pujara played his last Test in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. However, when news eventually came via his X handle — drafted with characteristic humility and on a slow news day for sports — a tinge of regret must have crept in among Indian fans.
Mind you, despite India coming back with heads held high after a 2-2 draw from England, the all-important number three position in the batting order still looks an unsettled one. 'Pujji', now 37 and slightly greying but still plundering runs in domestic cricket, could have had a last wistful look at the slot which he owned after Rahul Dravid’s departure for more than a decade but then, he was smart enough to know that winds of change are blowing in Indian cricket.
Barely a few days back, Ajinkya Rahane — Pujara’s erstwhile teammate and another rock in the middle order — gave a signal by stepping down from the Mumbai captaincy. Pujara, who made a quick mark in his first major series during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as a TV pundit, showed promise of a successful career behind the mic while the Indian think tank may do well to pick his brains as a batting consultant at least ahead of demanding overseas tours.
A look at his Test figures shows him as India’s eighth highest rungetter with 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and a career-best effort of 206 not out across 103 matches. While a lean patch in the latter stages of his career may have affected his average, his overall contribution remains substantial — with a fierce rival like Pat Cummins once admitting that Pujara’s wicket was the one they valued most during India’s stunning back-to-back triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy a few years back.
While India has never lacked flamboyant strokemakers, few have matched Pujara’s ability to anchor an innings and absorb pressure. During India’s historic maiden Test series Down Under in 2018-19, he scored 521 runs but faced 1,258 balls — the majority of which he defused rather than dispatched — and struck three centuries. It was a testimony to his technique and temperament, often honed under the watchful eyes of his father Arvind Pujara, despite muted criticism about his strike rate.
Pujara couldn’t care less as long as he was serving the team’s cause. The Rajkot-born batter was, in more senses than one, an accumulator — which explains only five ODIs to his name and non-start in the IPL — but then it appeared more of a conscious choice.
‘’Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem and trying my best each time I stepped on the field — it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant,’’ Pujara wrote in his heartfelt social media post. ‘’But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support.’’
A man who is not known to have too many enemies in his fraternity, Pujara’s signing off ushered in a rush of tributes with national head coach Gautam Gambhir leading the way. ‘’He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji,’’ Gambhir wrote on social media.
Virender Sehwag hailed Pujara in the following words: ‘’Congratulations on a fabulous Test career @cheteshwar1. Your grit, determination, and hard work were inspiring, and you can be very proud of what you have achieved. Best wishes for a memorable second innings.’’
Thank you, Pujji for playing the Wall 2.0 with such elan!
