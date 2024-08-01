Anshuman Gaekwad, former India cricketer and coach, dies at 71

Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad, who has served the game in different capacities after his retirement as a player, died on Wednesday, 30 July after a long battle with cancer. He was 71.

Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India.

Gaekwad, who was also a former India coach and national selector, was undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London before returning to the country last month.

The BCCI gave Rs 1 crore for Gaekwad's treatment and members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team also did their bit to help the cricketer.

Gaekwad has also played 205 first-class matches in a career spanning 22 years.

He later took over as coach of the Indian team. His glorious moments came at Sharjah in 1998 and in a Test match at Ferozeshah Kotla in Delhi when Anil Kumble took all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999.

A gritty opening batter, he was known for his dogged defense with a very high back lift. Between 1974 and 1984, he was involved in the game of musical chair with Chetan Chauhan for the role of second opener to partner Sunil Gavaskar in the Indian team.