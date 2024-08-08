Antim Panghal likely to get three-year ban for indiscipline at Olympics: source

Wrestler Antim Panghal, who caused embarrassment to the Indian Olympic contingent by trying to facilitate her sister's entry into the athletes' village using her accreditation card, is likely to be banned for three years by the IOA (Indian Olympic Association), a source told PTI on Thursday.

Panghal had crashed out of the Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women's 53 kg category on Wednesday. "IOA officials discussed the issue that caused embarrassment to all. It is considering a three-year ban on everyone involved, including the coaches," a source in the Indian contingent told PTI.

"First, we need to ensure that she reaches home. The decision will be announced only after she reaches India," the source added. Panghal is set to take a flight to Delhi this evening.

The IOA decided to send her and her support staff back after the disciplinary breach was brought to its notice by the French authorities. The body, however, asserted that the ban has not yet been imposed. "A ban has not been imposed as yet," said an IOA official.

Speaking to PTI before her flight back to India, the 19-year-old said, "I did not intend to do anything wrong. I was not well and there was confusion. All of this happened due to confusion."