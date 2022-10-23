As India brace to face Pakistan, a SWOT analysis of the two rivals

INDIA

Strengths: Post the early exit from the 2021 World Cup in the UAE, India have won almost every bilateral series, barring a drawn 2-2 series against South Africa at home in June. But what stands out as a huge strength is their renewed approach with the bat. If they were timid in 2021, they have turned the tables in 2022.

Since the time Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma have taken charge of the team, India's batting approach has been aggressive, ultra-attacking and utilising the resources to their best ability. Apart from this, India have also shown that they can be flexible with their batting line-up; every player is ready to do any kind of role that the team requires in a certain situation.

Weaknesses: The absence of fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is an absolutely huge blow to India's chances even before they left for Australia. Not only will India be without their best pacer in the tournament, who clocked a high of 140kph, they will also be missing the services of a proficient bowler who could bowl in any phase and any situation in T20Is.

Despite the presence of the experienced duo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami, who took 11 wickets in the powerplay in Gujarat Titans' victorious run in IPL 2022, India's fast-bowling department is relatively inexperienced and has a glaring weakness of giving away runs in the death overs, as seen from them losing six out of nine times despite getting 175-plus scores.

Opportunity: Despite being touted as pre-tournament favourites for winning the T20 World Cup silverware in many previous editions, India haven't won the title after winning the inaugural edition in 2007 in South Africa, with the next best finish coming as runners-up in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

In the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, India failed to qualify for the semifinals, losing to Pakistan and New Zealand. Moreover, Pakistan have recently rejigged their middle-order, promoting Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz whenever spinners are operating. If India bring pacers straight on, they can make inroads through Pakistan's soft underbelly.

Threats: Since the start of 2018, India have won 80 per cent of the matches while chasing, as compared to 57 per cent when batting first. Moreover, their 10-wicket loss to Pakistan came while batting first. In that defeat, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the star performer, picking 3/31 in his four overs and taking out the top three of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Though Australian pitches provide tons of pace and bounce, India will have to be very careful of Afridi on Sunday in a packed MCG apart from some left-arm spin.