The Ashes: Is Bazball dead? Onus on Stokes & Co. after going down 2-0

Speaking on Channel Nine, the 82-year-old former Australian captain felt that rubbishing the new England's tactic is itself rubbish. ‘’A batsman’s job is predominantly to score runs quickly so as to give his bowlers maximum time to get 20 wickets. What (Ben) Stokes is trying to do is win the Test from ball no. 1, that’s why I thought Mark Taylor was such a good captain for us,’’ the eldest of the Chappell brothers explained, to general surprise.

Point taken, but the accountability factor should be an overriding one at the expense of a cavalier attitude if England has to hit back in the third Test starting at the Adelaide Oval from 17 December. If the hosts go up 3-0 by any chance, it will be a terrible advertisement for England cricket despite some world class names, as it would make the Boxing Day Test at the MCG a dead rubber.

In a scathing BBC editorial, England’s batting came under heavy fire for repeating the same attacking mistakes across two Tests. “It is England’s batting that will cause the biggest recrimination,” the article read. “If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, England have collectively lost their marbles and their wickets. Drive after drive. Edge after edge. Catch after catch. Bargain basement batting from a group playing like millionaires.

"Sachin Tendulkar once made 241 in Sydney by deliberately resisting the cover drive. This lot must think they are better than the Little Master. The Bazball empire is now at risk of capitulation,” it read.

The onus is hence on England to regroup and match fire with fire — all in a week’s time.