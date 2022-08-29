Asia Cup 2022: Will take wins like this any day over usual victories, says Rohit Sharma

With the ball, Pandya got India vital breakthroughs with his short balls to pick 3/25 in his four overs while senior pacer Bhuvneshwar was excellent in starting and death overs to take 4/26 to bowl out Pakistan for 147. With left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh taking rest of the two wickets, it also marked the first instance of Indian seamers taking all 10 wickets in a T20I match.

"Halfway through the chase, we still knew that we can win irrespective of the situation. We had the belief and when you have that belief, these things can happen. It's about giving clarity to the guys so that they know their roles well. It was a bit challenging but I'll take wins like this any day over usual victories. Yes, they (India's pace bowling) have come a long way in the last year or so and they have adapted well to different situations," said Rohit after the match.

Rohit heaped huge praise over Pandya's all-round abilities since he came back into India's scheme of things in June this year. "Since the time he (Hardik) has made his comeback, he's been brilliant. When he was not part of the team, he figured what he needs to do to his body and his fitness regime, and now he is clocking 140-plus easily. His batting quality we all know and it's been brilliant since his comeback.