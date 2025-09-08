Asia Cup: Job done, Harmanpreet & Co. want to focus on World Cup next year

The Men’s Asia Cup hockey triumph in Rajgir, Bihar on Sunday underlined India's supremacy in the continent after an eight-year gap, but the team management feels it’s only a launching pad to begin preparations for the FIH World Cup next year. ‘’Next of course, our focus is on the World Cup and we have a year to prepare,’’ said Harmanpreet Singh, inspirational captain and drag flicker.

Three years ago, it was an opportunity lost for India for a podium finish in the sport’s biggest extravaganza at home, with Harmanpreet & Co. finishing a disappointing joint ninth. The scars remain, and the challenge will be tougher this time on the European turf (Netherlands & Belgium), but ending the Asia Cup jinx will certainly boost morale for an eventful next year, with both the Asian Games and World Cup lined up.

The champions will now take a two-week break before they return to SAI, Bengaluru for the camp ahead of the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament in Malaysia. Craig Fulton, the South African coach who joined the team after the last World Cup heartbreak, said: ‘’There is Sultan Azlan Shah tournament, the South Africa tour and then the Hockey India League before the Pro League season begins in early 2026. We have one year to prepare well for the World Cup but for now, will let this win sink in.’’