Asia Cup: Job done, Harmanpreet & Co. want to focus on World Cup next year
Disappointment of finishing joint ninth in last edition at home still rankles with team and fans
The Men’s Asia Cup hockey triumph in Rajgir, Bihar on Sunday underlined India's supremacy in the continent after an eight-year gap, but the team management feels it’s only a launching pad to begin preparations for the FIH World Cup next year. ‘’Next of course, our focus is on the World Cup and we have a year to prepare,’’ said Harmanpreet Singh, inspirational captain and drag flicker.
Three years ago, it was an opportunity lost for India for a podium finish in the sport’s biggest extravaganza at home, with Harmanpreet & Co. finishing a disappointing joint ninth. The scars remain, and the challenge will be tougher this time on the European turf (Netherlands & Belgium), but ending the Asia Cup jinx will certainly boost morale for an eventful next year, with both the Asian Games and World Cup lined up.
The champions will now take a two-week break before they return to SAI, Bengaluru for the camp ahead of the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament in Malaysia. Craig Fulton, the South African coach who joined the team after the last World Cup heartbreak, said: ‘’There is Sultan Azlan Shah tournament, the South Africa tour and then the Hockey India League before the Pro League season begins in early 2026. We have one year to prepare well for the World Cup but for now, will let this win sink in.’’
Beating fleetfooted defending champions Korea 4-1 after escaping with a 2-2 draw against them in the Super 4s, India seemed to have learnt quickly from their mistakes. The absence of Pakistan, no longer the same force in Asian hockey, hardly made their lives any easier as the team had to play seven games inside 10 days.
Speaking to Hockey India media, prolific captain Harmanpreet said: ‘’All players were very focused, we knew we wanted to win this and told ourselves this is the only way to qualify for the World Cup. Coming to the tournament as Asia’s no. 1 side, we wanted to live up to our own expectations. Though we didn't start the way we wanted to, the last three matches in particular, we brought our A game and that is the standard of our performance. It reinstated what we can do as a team. I am very happy with how we performed.’’
Speaking about his team’s performance graph against Korea, Harmanpreet said: ‘’Every match has its learnings — the 2-2 draw against Korea was a setback we wanted to overcome and we turned it around in the final. I would particularly highlight the defence of the team. Each one of the players contributed to solid defence. Our forwards created enough opportunities and converted the goals.’’
The Rajgir show certainly lifted the spirits of the Indian hockey community, with most former stars taking to social media to laud the team. Viren Rasquinha, a former captain and one of the sport's most popular TV pundits, took to his X handle: ‘’Congrats to the Indian hockey team for winning the Asia Cup 2025. Top performance today to beat Korea 4-1 in the final. India got better and better as the tournament progressed and totally deserved the dominant win tonight.
"Best thing – automatic qualification for Men’s Hockey World 2026. Our attacking play was great today with 4 goals vs Korea in the final. But even better was the team defence. Every player sprinting back to defend the moment we lost the ball. Disciplined deep half-court press whenever India were down to 10 men. It’s the little things that matter.’’
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines