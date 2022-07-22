Asia Cup moved to the UAE; India to host South Africa, Australia in September, October

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, has been shifted to the UAE, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed, in Mumbai on Thursday.

"Asia Cup will be in UAE, as it is the only place where there won't be rain," Ganguly said after the Board's Apex Council meeting.

Earlier, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) about their inability to host the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup T20 because of the economic and political crisis in the island nation.