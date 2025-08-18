Asia Cup: No room for Shubman Gill in India’s new T20 template?

The biggest talking point on the eve of the selection of India's squad for the Asia Cup on Tuesday is whether Shubman Gill, Test captain and man in form, will fit into the T20I scheme of things any longer. It’s no secret that he was extremely bitter at failing to make the cut for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies last year despite a prolific run in IPL 2024, but the team management and selectors are still of the belief that there is no room for him in the party to the UAE.

After being snubbed for the T20 World Cup squad last year, Gill made brief appearances as captain and vice-captain on subsequent tours of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. However, the past year has seen the Punjab batter grow in leaps and bounds in stature in Indian cricket — with the Test captaincy doing wonders to his form in England — and the selectoral dilemma for the upcoming international assignment will be a strong one.

The current Indian template for T20 cricket has been best illustrated by the two openers, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who went on a tour across three series against Bangladesh, South Africa and England. It will possibly be the same combination — keeping in mind another World T20 round the corner in India and Sri Lanka — while past master Krish Srikkanth wants more spunk by throwing in teenage wonder Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the mix as reserve opener.