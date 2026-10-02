India beat China 1-0 to reclaim Asiad women’s hockey gold after 44 years
Lalremsiami scores on her 200th international appearance as India hold off relentless Chinese pressure to reclaim the Asian Games title
India beat defending champions China 1-0 to win their second Asian Games women’s hockey gold, 44 years after their first.
Lalremsiami scored the decisive goal in the 10th minute on her 200th international appearance, while Savita Punia made a crucial penalty-stroke save.
The victory earns India a direct berth at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after the team missed the Paris Games.
The Indian women’s hockey team ended a 44-year wait for Asian Games gold on Friday, 2 October, beating defending champions China 1-0 in the final in Kakamigahara, Japan, and securing a direct berth at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Lalremsiami produced the decisive moment in the 10th minute, marking her 200th international appearance with a superb tomahawk that gave India the lead. It proved to be the only goal of a tense final in which India’s defence absorbed relentless pressure from the Paris Olympics silver medallists.
Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia was at the heart of India’s defensive resistance, producing a crucial penalty-stroke save as China pushed for an equaliser. India held firm through the closing stages to secure only their second Asian Games women’s hockey gold.
The victory ended a drought dating back to 1982, when women’s hockey made its Asian Games debut and India won the inaugural gold. Since then, India had twice reached the final but returned with silver medals — losing to South Korea in 1998 and Japan in 2018.
The triumph also completes a remarkable turnaround for a side that missed out on the Paris Olympics. Under head coach Sjoerd Marijne, who returned to the women’s programme earlier this year, India have steadily rebuilt their confidence and consistency. They finished fifth at the 2026 World Cup, their best result since the inaugural edition in 1974, before going unbeaten at the Nations Cup and earning promotion to the Pro League.
India had also drawn 2-2 with China at the World Cup, a result that helped remove some of the psychological baggage around facing the Asian champions. China, the reigning Asian Games champions, eventually finished eighth at the World Cup.
India entered the Asian Games final unbeaten and reached the title clash after defeating South Korea 2-0 in the semi-final, with Ishika and captain Salima Tete scoring the goals. China had edged past hosts Japan in a shoot-out after their semi-final ended goalless.
The gold also carries a prize beyond the Asian Games podium. Under the LA 2028 qualification system, the highest-placed eligible team in the women’s hockey competition at the Asian Games earns an Olympic quota place, provided it has not already qualified through another route. India’s victory therefore gives the team a direct route back to the Olympics after their absence from Paris.
Japan won the bronze medal after beating South Korea 4-2 in a shoot-out in the third-place play-off.
With PTI inputs