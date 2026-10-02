India beat China 1-0 to reclaim Asiad women’s hockey gold after 44 years

India beat defending champions China 1-0 to win their second Asian Games women’s hockey gold, 44 years after their first.

Lalremsiami scored the decisive goal in the 10th minute on her 200th international appearance, while Savita Punia made a crucial penalty-stroke save.

The victory earns India a direct berth at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after the team missed the Paris Games.

The Indian women’s hockey team ended a 44-year wait for Asian Games gold on Friday, 2 October, beating defending champions China 1-0 in the final in Kakamigahara, Japan, and securing a direct berth at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Lalremsiami produced the decisive moment in the 10th minute, marking her 200th international appearance with a superb tomahawk that gave India the lead. It proved to be the only goal of a tense final in which India’s defence absorbed relentless pressure from the Paris Olympics silver medallists.

Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia was at the heart of India’s defensive resistance, producing a crucial penalty-stroke save as China pushed for an equaliser. India held firm through the closing stages to secure only their second Asian Games women’s hockey gold.

The victory ended a drought dating back to 1982, when women’s hockey made its Asian Games debut and India won the inaugural gold. Since then, India had twice reached the final but returned with silver medals — losing to South Korea in 1998 and Japan in 2018.