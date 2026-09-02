Asian Games: Smart track on hand as Sable & Co. strive to boost India’s hopes

The countdown to the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya later this month has begun in earnest, with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) pinning its hopes on a jumbo 73-member squad to raise its tally from an all-time high of 29 medals in Guangzhou three years ago.

Eight of the medal prospects, including last time’s gold medallists, steeplechaser Avinash Sable and long-distance runner Parul Chaudhary, are fine-tuning their preparations with the aid of some cutting-edge technology at the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru.

A specialised ‘smart track’, which allows coaches to capture real-time performance data during training itself, is being used by the middle- and long-distance runners. Explaining the difference it makes, SAI coach Suresh Kumar told SAI media: “It’s the only one of its kind in India. What happens is when the athlete runs, we get the real-time speed data, the split timings, wherever the gates are placed, the total timing as well as the stride length and the stride frequency. All this data is captured in real time. This helps a lot for the athletes in training.”

Sable, one of the six gold medallists in the last edition of the continental showpiece, is in a race against time to peak for his speciality event — the gruelling 3,000 m steeplechase — after he pulled out of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games due to a knee injury.