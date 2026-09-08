Asian Games: Chak De girls raise the bar to gold after World Cup high

Fresh from a surprising fifth-place finish at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup, Salima Tete’s Chak De girls are not willing to settle for anything less than a gold at the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi Nagoya—as it would give them a direct berth at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

“We are going into the Asian Games with a lot of confidence, but we also know that every tournament brings a new challenge,’’ Salima told Hockey India media on the eve of their departure for the Games from Bengaluru on Tuesday.

‘’The Nations Cup and the World Cup have given us belief in what we can achieve together, and now our focus is on taking that one step further. Our goal is very clear—we want to fight for the gold medal and earn direct qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics. We know it will require consistency, discipline and giving our best in every match, and as a team we are ready for that challenge,” Tete said.