Asian Games: Double gold is fine, but star archer Sahil eyes LA 2028 next

Sahil Jadhav wins two Asian Games golds, helping India sweep all three compound archery titles and securing an Olympic quota for LA 2028

SAI centres in Kolkata and Sonepat play a key role, with months of meticulous training and all-weather preparation powering India’s success

Jadhav and coach Haresh Kumar credit rigorous preparation, including camps in Himachal Pradesh, Sonepat and Japan’s windy conditions, for the golden run

If the archers have been able to bring smiles back to the faces of Indian sports fans over the last two days at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, they owe a fair share of the credit to meticulous planning and training at the SAI National Centres of Excellence in Kolkata and Sonepat. India swept all three gold medals on offer in the compound events, pushing the tricolour higher on the medal tally.

Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, the 25-year-old from Satara in Maharashtra who climbed to the top of the podium twice on Wednesday, may have grabbed a fair share of the spotlight but is not willing to rest on his laurels. The feat earned Sahil an Olympic quota for India in the mixed compound event for Los Angeles 2028, and he is already focused on the bigger goal.

“It’s okay. I am happy that I won two Asian Games gold medals and made the country and my parents proud, but there is a lot more to achieve,” Sahil told SAI media on a video call. “I am happy that I was able to deliver my best performance today and also earn a quota for the next Olympics,” he added.