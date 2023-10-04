Asian Games: Parul Choudhary, Annu Rani claim gold as India pick six medals in athletics

Parul Choudhary and Annu Rani came up with their best at the crunch, grabbing the country's first gold medals in women's 5000m and javelin throw respectively in the Asian Games, helping the country make a surging run towards its best-ever medal haul in the mega event.

With Parul and Annu claiming gold medals, India bagged two gold, Mohammed Afsal and two bronze medals in athletics on Tuesday. Mohammed Afsal in men's 800m and Tejaswin Shankar in men's decathlon bagged the silver medals. The bronze medals were won by Praveen Chitharavel in the men's triple jump and Vithya Ramraj in the women's 400m hurdles.

Tuesday's haul took India's medal tally to 22 in athletics, setting it up for its best-ever performance with a couple of days of competitions still to go.

The stars of the day for India were two athletes who are on the opposite ends of the spectrum -- Parul Choudhary who has produced her personal best a few weeks back and Annu Rani, who was struggling to produce good throws the entire season.