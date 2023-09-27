Asian Games: Vishnu Saravanan wins bronze, Nethra Kumanan finishes fourth in sailing

Olympian Vishnu Saravanan wins bronze medal in men’s dinghy ILCA 7 with a net score of 34 at the 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Korea's Ha Jeemin takes silver with 33 while Lo Jun Han Ryan of Singapore gets gold with 26.

On the other hand, Nethra Kumanana finishes fourth women’ s single dinghy ILCA6.