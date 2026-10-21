Asian Para Games 2026: Ayush Verma wins gold in men’s shot put F53

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India’s Ayush Verma clinched the gold medal in the men’s shot put F53 final at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games on Wednesday, delivering a best throw of 8.16 metres to top the podium.

Iran’s Alireza Hemami secured silver with a throw of 8.09m, while Kazakhstan’s Makhambet Serikkaliyev claimed bronze with 6.81m.

The victory marks Ayush’s second medal at the games in Japan. He had earlier won bronze in the men’s javelin throw F53/F54 event, sharing the podium with compatriot Pradeep Kumar, who secured silver with a personal-best throw of 27.45m.

The F53 classification covers athletes with significant impairments affecting muscle power, limb function or movement. The seated throwing event demands upper-body strength, coordination, precise technique and consistency.

Ayush began his competitive para-athletics journey in 2020, focusing on shot put under coach Robin Kumar. Since then, he has continued developing his technique and adapting to the physical and technical demands of the F53 category.