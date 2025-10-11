Asian table tennis can boost the sport bigtime in India, says Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal, the five-time Olympian and arguably most decorated men’s table tennis player from India, said that the 28th Asian Table Tennis Championships which got underway in Bhubaneswar on Saturday will help in contributing to the growth of the sport in the country. The evergreen Kamal, who retired from the sport earlier this year at 41 years, is the brand ambassador of the event being held at the Kalinga Sports Complex from 11-15 October.

The continental tournament, which has brought together 22 Asian teams, will serve as a crucial qualification pathway for the 2026 World Teams Table Tennis Championships in London. Odisha, which has built a healthy reputation as one of the major sporting hubs of the country, is hosting the event for the first time where India is fielding a nearly full strength team.

The likes of India No.1 Sreeja Akula, seasoned pro Manika Batra, promising players like Diya Chitale, Yashaswini Ghorpade among women and Ankur Bhattacharjee, Sourav Chakraborty and Johnson Selvakumar among men will be trying to hold their own against quality competition from the traditional superpowers.