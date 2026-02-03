‘At least know how to hold a bat’: SC takes swipe at non-cricketers running cricket bodies

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday took jibe on cricket administrators with no sport background, observing that cricket associations should ideally be run by former cricketers, not people who “do not even know how to handle a bat”.

Hearing pleas challenging the Bombay High Court order staying the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) elections, a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant made it clear it was in no mood to rescue cricket bodies from their own googlies.

The court declined to interfere with the HC’s stay on the January 6 polls, which were halted amid allegations of nepotism and favouritism — charges that have become almost as familiar to Indian cricket administration as the toss.

What particularly raised the bench’s eyebrows was the MCA’s sudden love for expansion. Records showed that the association had just 164 members between 1986 and 2023, followed by a dramatic surge soon after.

“From 1986 to 2023, you had 164 members, and from 2023 onwards, you made a bumper draw?” the CJI asked, sounding less impressed than a selector watching padded averages.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the MCA and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, argued that a committee headed by a retired judge had overseen inductions, rejecting 48 applications. He also questioned the Charity Commissioner’s appointment of an administrator without cabinet consultation.

But the bench was unmoved. If membership had to be expanded, the CJI said, those seats should have gone to retired international cricketers.