Australia captain Aaron Finch to retire from ODI cricket

"Being a bit over 12 months out from the 50-over World Cup, I thought the timing was right now," Finch said at a later media conference.



"I could have tried to play another series the series against England post-World Cup and that would have been a bit of a fairytale finishing at the MCG. But I think that's never been my style to be self-indulgent in any kind of way."



Finch said the thought to retire from ODIs had first crossed his mind prior to the season commencing in Townsville, Queensland against Zimbabwe a few weeks ago.