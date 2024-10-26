Australia tour: Meet squad rookies Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy

The newcomers for a high-profile Test series like the upcoming one Down Under are expected to attract a lot of eyeballs, and it’s no different in the case of Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy. It’s a jumbo 18-member squad which the BCCI announced late on Friday evening along with three travelling reserves, though the urgency of rushing the announcement right in the middle of another Test series seems a bit strange.

The selection of Abhimanyu Eshwaran, former Bengal captain and a prolific scorer in domestic cricket this season, had been on expected lines as the think tank wanted to take a reserve opener with skipper Rohit Sharma being unavailable for the first Test owing to personal reasons. Even though he is also uncapped, the 29-year-old right-hand batter’s name had been in the mix for red ball cricket for number of years, while he was sent to the UK once as a cover during the Covid 19 pandemic.

However, it’s the selection of Harshit — a Delhi speedster with only nine first class matches behind him — and Nitish, the seaming allrounder from Andhra Pradesh, which evokes a great deal of curiosity. Harshit, who impressed all and sundry for Kolkata Knight Riders during their title-winning IPL 2024 season, has got the nod as a fifth seamer as there is always a question mark over the propensity of Prasiddh Krishna (also in the squad) breaking down in the middle of a tour.