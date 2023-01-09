Australian Open 2023: Players can compete if Covid-positive

Players at 2023 Australian Open will not be required to take Covid-19 tests, the tournament officials have confirmed. But recommended those who felt unwell, stay at home.



"We've made it clear to our players, as well as our over 12,000 staff. We ask ... if anyone is feeling unwell, stay home," Tournament Director Craig Tiley was quoted as saying by News.com.au on Monday.



Tiley also pointed out Australian batter Matt Renshaw, who played in the final Test against South Africa after a positive test. "It's a normalised environment for us and, not dissimilar to cricket, there will potentially be players that will compete with Covid," he said.