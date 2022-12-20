Australian Open 2023: Venus Williams given wild card into main draw

"I've been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly. It will be an honour to play for the fans again and I'm looking forward to making more memories at the tournament this year," Williams was quoted as saying by the organisers in a release on Monday.



In addition to her appearances in the finals of 2003 and 2017, former world No.1 Williams has reached at least the quarterfinal stage on nine occasions.



In doubles, she and her sister Serena Williams combined to win the women's title four times -- 2001, 2003, 2009 and 2010 -- and she also captured the mixed doubles crown in 1998 with Justin Gimelstob.