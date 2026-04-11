Ayush Shetty: Indian giantkiller on the cusp of Badminton Asia crown

A month after Lakshya Sen ended as the runner-up in All England Badminton, 20-year-old Ayush Shetty is on the cusp of something big. He is in line to be only the second Indian to win the men’s singles Badminton Asia crown, albeit at a gap of six decades, when he stunned world No.1 Thai Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-final at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre on Saturday.

The only Indian to have won the men’s singles title before was Dinesh Khanna way back in 1965 – while it had remained elusive for greats like Prakash Padukone and Pulella Gopichand. Ayush had already secured a medal for himself when he reached the semi-finals, becoming the first Indian men’s singles player since HS Prannoy in 2018 to achieve the feat. The duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had, however, won the doubles gold there in 2023.

Ranked 25th in the world, the gangly Ayush overcame the mental barrier of first-game deficit, losing badly 10-21 before rallying to take the next two games 21-19, 21-17 in a one-hour and 15-minute encounter. His composure, tactical awareness and aggressive net play turned the tide against the Thai star. The China sojourn has turned out to be a remarkable one for Ayush, who had earlier shocked world No.4 Jonathon Christie of Indonesia in the quarters.