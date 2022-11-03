Bangladesh's Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding'

"Definitely, the wet outfield did have an impact when we restarted the game. But there was also a fake throw which could have got us five runs but we didn't even get that," Nurul said in Bengali at the mixed zone, indirectly accusing umpires Chris Brown and Marais Erasmus of overlooking the incident.



The incident that Nurul was referring to happened in the seventh over. A video recording showed that Arshdeep threw the ball from the deep and Kohli -- at point -- feigned as if he were relaying it at the non-striker's end.



A relay throw is one where the fielder closer to the track catches the ball from deep and throws it at the stumps.