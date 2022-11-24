Batshuayi's strike fires Belgium to win over Canada

Roberto Martinez's men struggled to maintain possession, with midfielder Kevin De Bruyne often drawn deep into his own half, blunting his attacking threat.



Belgium struck against the run of play when Alderweireld floated an inch-perfect pass into the path of an onrushing Batshuayi, who sent an unstoppable shot past Milan Borjan.



Canada squandered another scoring opportunity in second-half stoppage time as Tajon Buchanan's sliding shot from point-blank range sailed over the bar after Laryea's cross from the right flank.



Canada continued to rattle Belgium's defence after the restart and Stephen Eustaquio found Jonathan David with a pinpoint cross only for the striker to misdirect his header at the far post.



De Bruyne's influence grew as the match progressed, even if his teammates couldn't capitalize on his sublime vision and passing.



Batshuayi failed to get a clean shot away after the Manchester City midfielder's probing run and cross, and the striker was again at fault when De Bruyne's dangerous long-range pass bounced out of play off his shin.



Belgium struggled to put the result beyond doubt and Canada almost equalised in the 80th minute through David, whose threatening header was smartly kept out by Courtois.