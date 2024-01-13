In memoriam: Bayern fans pay tribute to legend Franz Beckenbauer

Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim 3-0 on Friday at the Allianz Arena in a Bundesliga match dedicated to the late German football legend Franz Beckenbauer.

Beckenbauer died in the Austrian city of Salzburg on 7 January at the age of 78, and was buried earlier on Friday in a cemetery south of Munich, near where he grew up.

Hours after his funeral in Munich, the stadium was lit up with the words 'danke (thank you) Franz', as dozens of former Bayern players gathered in the stands to pay tribute to 'der kaiser' (the king).

"It's a great incentive for the team and for me to dedicate the game to him and win," said Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel before the match. Despite not being thrilled with his side's performance, Tuchel called the night a "football celebration," adding that "it's what Franz Beckenbauer would have wished for."